After Frankfort Mayor Bill May announced last week that he is not running for reelection, Jason Keller saw a window of opportunity.
Keller, 34, acknowledged May’s service to the community and his popularity during an interview with the The State Journal on Thursday.
Keller filed qualifying papers Monday to seek the office.
“I’ve been serving Kentucky since I was 12 years old,” he said.
Growing up in a military family, Keller moved around a lot as a child but has lived in Frankfort on and off throughout his life. He is a graduate of Franklin County High School.
Keller’s vision for Frankfort includes a focus on mental health and drug abuse treatment.
Keller also said he would like to have more education programs available to help increase the employment rate. With technology replacing so many jobs, Keller said, people need to be learning new skills like coding.
Economic prosperity is also a goal.
“When people feel hopeless, that’s when many will turn to drugs or crime,” Keller said.
Even if Keller isn’t elected mayor, his new business Keller’s Strategies for Appalachia will focus on aiding nonprofits and government agencies in the region in economic growth, he said.
His latest project is finding a solution to Downtown Frankfort’s "food desert" issue since the closure of Pic-Pac grocery store last year.
Keller served in the Army National Guard from 2005 to 2013. He has a degree in criminal justice and emergency management from the University of Maryland and is working on his executive master’s in international relations through Syracuse University.
The race for mayor is nonpartisan, which means candidates don't run with a political party affiliation.
The primary election is May 19 and the general election is Nov. 3. If more than two candidates qualify for the primary, the top two vote-getters will advance to the general election.
As of Thursday, Keller is running against banker and former City Commissioner Rodney Williams who filed on Dec. 18. Civic leader and former City Commissioner Tommy Haynes has also announced he is running for mayor, but as of Thursday he had not filed qualifying papers.
The qualifying deadline is Jan 10.