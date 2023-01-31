In a report released by Secretary of State Michael Adams this week, the Kentucky voter registration breakdown is sitting at 45.5% Republican, 44.5% Democrat, and for the first time 10% Independent/other. 

Candidates for statewide office should take notice: to win a general election, they must reach out beyond their base and court the fastest-growing bloc of the electorate," Adams told the Associated Press.

Franklin County Voter Registration Trends 2012-2022

Data from the KY State Board of Elections and Franklin County Clerk's Office show county still leans heavily Democratic, but GOP and Independent/Third-Party registrations are on the rise. Graphic by Anna Latek, Frankfort State-Journal.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription