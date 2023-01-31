Data from the KY State Board of Elections and Franklin County Clerk's Office show county still leans heavily Democratic, but GOP and Independent/Third-Party registrations are on the rise. Graphic by Anna Latek, Frankfort State-Journal.
In a report released by Secretary of State Michael Adams this week, the Kentucky voter registration breakdown is sitting at 45.5% Republican, 44.5% Democrat, and for the first time 10% Independent/other.
“Candidates for statewide office should take notice: to win a general election, they must reach out beyond their base and court the fastest-growing bloc of the electorate," Adams told the Associated Press.
In light of this huge jump, we asked: What is the breakdown of registration in Franklin County? Does it follow the statewide trend? Or is the state’s capital city still strictly blue and red?
According to the Kentucky State Board of Elections and Franklin County Clerk’s Office, at the end of 2022, there were 25,132 registered Democrats, 12,513 registered Republicans, and 3,672 residents registered as either Independent, “other” or affiliated with a third party in Franklin County.
Third party political affiliations according to state and county records as of 2015 include those registered with the Libertarian, Green, Constitution Party, Reform or Socialist Workers’ Party.
According to Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock, while registrations have grown outside of the two-party system, “Republican registrations have been increasing steadily over the last five, six years as well. Democratic registrations have stayed fairly consistent with slight increases and decreases, but have pretty much remained around that 25,000 mark.”
When asked if this uptick in Independent or third-party registrations could mean a larger presence for these registrants in partisan local races, Hancock said no.
“Franklin County differs compared to a lot of places. As the seat of state government, while we may see more voters in these other categories, we haven’t seen them entering local races. But what we have seen are a lot more active races for offices that for years have been uncontested.”
Despite the growth of Independent or third-party registrations in the state, there is no active legislation on the horizon to alter the primary election process in Kentucky. Voters who are not registered as Democrat or Republican will still only be able to vote for nonpartisan local races in primaries.
