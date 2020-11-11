Remove Invasives Partnership (RIP) and Third Street neighbors are joining forces to remove common invasive plants on the lot at 325 E. Third St. this weekend.
Participants of the neighborhood work party will learn how to identify and effectively remove invasive plants such as winter creeper, bush honeysuckle, English Ivy and burning bush from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Social distancing will be practiced and participants must wear a face mask and come dressed for the weather.
Pre-registration is encouraged at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3rd-st-neighborhood-workday-tickets-128789082613
For more info visit ripfc.net or contact Chris Schimmoeller at c.schimmoeller@gmail.com or 502-226-5751.
