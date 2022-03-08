Mayor Layne Wilkerson on Tuesday rescheduled Commissioner Kyle Thompson’s public hearing for alleged misconduct for 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 17.
The trial-type hearing will take place in the gymnasium at Thorn Hill Education Center, 700 Leslie Ave.
According to the agenda, the special-called public hearing will begin with opening statements from both the city and Thompson's counsel, followed by the presentation of charges and closing statements from each attorney. City leaders — with the exception of Thompson and his representatives — will convene in executive session for personnel discussions "which may lead to the discipline or dismissal of the commissioner."
Any action will be taken in open session.
This is the third time in less than two months that Thompson’s public hearing has been scheduled. It was originally planned for Feb. 10, but the embattled city commissioner and his attorney requested a continuance. City leaders, executive staff and counsel rescheduled the hearing for Feb. 23. However, the day before it was to take place Thompson filed a 19-page civil lawsuit against the city and the hearing was canceled a second time.
The city commissioner is accused of sending a derogatory text message about Frankfort Police Assistant Chief Lynn Aubrey, who was a candidate for police chief, in December.
According to his lawsuit, Thompson sent the message to Ashley Sutphin, who he identified as his business partner, while city leaders were actively interviewing Aubrey for the position. Sutphin allegedly forwarded the text to “individual B,” where it was observed by Frankfort resident, Ruthie Hall.
On Dec. 20, Hall, who reported the message to city officials, submitted a sworn affidavit to the text’s content — which accuses Aubrey of engaging in sexual activities with officers she would supervise.
A copy of the text message was obtained by The State Journal via an open records request. However, due to the graphic content described in the text message, the newspaper has chosen not to publish it verbatim.
Thompson’s derogatory text came after Sutphin asked the name of the candidate the city commission was interviewing. He replied with the name of the interviewee. Sutphin then texted that Aubrey “is awesome.”
Thompson responded, “Yeaaaaaaaaaaaaah I can’t vote to hire her.” When Sutphin asked why, the commissioner made the derogatory comment.
“Upon seeing this text message I felt it was my responsibility to find out who I could report this to so that the candidate could have a fair process and City Commissioner Kyle Thompson could be excused from the interview panel,” Hall stated in the signed affidavit.
After the incident was made public, Thompson recused himself from the police chief selection process. City leaders eventually chose 19-year FPD veteran Dustin “Dusty” Bowman as police chief in late January.
Aubrey’s attorney, Bill May of Hurt, Deckard & May PLLC, issued a statement on her behalf to The State Journal.
“Kyle Thompson’s court action is meritless — it is full of lies, half-truths and misinformation, as were the text messages he sent during the interview process. The fact that he has not yet been removed from the city commission is appalling,” the statement reads.
Thompson’s lawsuit asks the Franklin Circuit Court to stop continued action to remove him from the city commission and a jury trial. He is also seeking monetary and punitive damages, “reasonable attorneys’ fees” and “other such relief that he appears entitled.”
The city has yet to file a response to his civil suit but said it “looks forward to the opportunity to respond to the filed complaint and motion for injunctive relief.”
“The ongoing delay caused by Mr. Thompson and ratified by the City has intensified the harm inflicted upon our client,” Aubrey’s lawyer told The State Journal. “A harm of a nature and to a degree from which she will likely never personally or professionally recover.”
At last week’s city commission meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge urged the mayor to reschedule Thompson’s public hearing in the near future.
“I’m ready for this to move on. I’m tired of it dragging out as more things continue to pile up,” Waldridge explained. “It’s just something we need to hurry and get off of our desks so we can move on to other city business.”
