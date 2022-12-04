On Friday afternoon, the special judge appointed to oversee the appeal by ousted and since re-elected City Commissioner Kyle Thompson upheld the appeal, stating that the “decision of the Frankfort City Commission to remove the Appellant [Thompson] as a Frankfort City Commissioner for misconduct was arbitrary and capricious and not supported by substantial evidence.” 

Estill Circuit Judge Michael Dean handed down his decision after months of back and forth between the city and Thompson, who was removed from his position in March of this year after text messages between he and his former business partner Ashley Sutphin were released wherein Thompson made disparaging comments regarding a candidate for Frankfort police chief during the candidate’s closed interview with the full city commission in December 2021.

