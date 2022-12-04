On Friday afternoon, the special judge appointed to oversee the appeal by ousted and since re-elected City Commissioner Kyle Thompson upheld the appeal, stating that the “decisionof the Frankfort City Commission to remove the Appellant [Thompson] as a Frankfort City Commissioner for misconduct was arbitrary and capriciousand not supported by substantial evidence.”
Estill Circuit JudgeMichael Deanhanded down his decision after months of back and forth between the city and Thompson, whowas removed from his position in March of this year after text messages betweenheand his formerbusinesspartner Ashley Sutphin were releasedwherein Thompson made disparaging comments regarding a candidate for Frankfort police chief during the candidate’s closed interview with the full city commissionin December 2021.
Helater apologizedfor his conduct regarding the texts in an email toCity Attorney Laura Ross, andthe content of the texts wasverifiedby Sutphin during the removal hearing.
In August,the same judge shot downthe cases filed by Thompson stating that his termination violated his First Amendment right to free speech,due process and equal protection statutes.
Dean’s rulingdetails Thompson’s status to be reinstated, however he determined that doing so would negatively impact Thompson’s replacement, Anna Marie Rosen, whomhe deemed“a necessary and indispensable party” who was not named as an appellee in this case. It was also ruled that Thompson would not be reinstated and unseat Rosen.
It was also ruled that the city could appeal the case if desired, with his decision further stating thatthe city is“ordered to pay the Plaintiff his salary as City Commissioner for the periodfrom March 17,2022through December 31,2022, plus post judgment interest, andcosts on this appeal.”The judge also ruled the case was not eligible for repayment of attorney fees.
According to a 2018 story inThe State Journal,city commissionersthenearnedapproximately $651.57 bi-weekly, meaning that Thompsoncould bedue just over $13,000 in salary, as well as the other costs set by the judge.Current figures have not been released toTheState Journal as of publication.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.
