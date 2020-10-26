Kyle Thompson.jpg

Kyle Thompson

After the city rejected his open meetings complaint earlier this month, current Frankfort City Commission candidate Kyle Thompson filed an appeal with the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office.

In responding to the complaint by Thompson, as well as a similar one by The State Journal, the city has argued it did not intend to circumvent the open meetings laws in its firing of former City Manager Keith Parker.  

In The State Journal’s case, the AG found that the city commission had conducted in conduct prohibited by the state open meetings law but did not violate it because it did not intend to do so.

Thompson, in his appeal, stresses that recent testimony from Kentucky Capital Development Corp. (KCDC) President Terri Bradshaw proves that the commission intended to circumvent the law.

Bradshaw, in an email to Mayor Bill May obtained by The State Journal through an open records request, said Commissioner Scott Tippett told her that May “had three votes” to fire Parker and that the mayor wanted Tippett to be the fourth.

May, in responding to Thompson, said that Tippett’s conversation was merely an observation. 

“Commissioner Tippett could never have gauged the nature of this particular political issue had the members of the Board of Commission not previously discussed their positions and, more specifically, their intent to terminate the employment of the City Manager,” Thompson wrote.

Thompson also pointed to the city, in its responses, not denying that it held serial less-than-quorum meetings that collectively constituted a quorum. He claimed that May and other commissioners very likely knew that such a move was prohibited by the open meetings law.

“It is absolutely clear that the mayor understands the requirements of KRS 61.810(1) and intentionally shirks these duties when he has a desire to have the Board of Commissioners reach a decision outside of a public meeting,” Thompson wrote.

The city has three business days to file a written response to Thompson’s appeal, which was filed Friday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription