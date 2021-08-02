Two Frankfort residents have been appointed to positions by Gov. Andy Beshear.

Shari Thompson, owner and yoga instructor at My Old Kentucky Om, was named a member of the Kentucky Board of Licensure for Massage Therapy. She will serve a term expiring on July 16, 2024.

Jason Glass, Kentucky Dept. of Education commissioner, will serve on the Early Childhood Advisory Council. His term expires on June 30, 2025.

