Former City Commissioner Kyle Thompson reacts to the city commission's decision to remove him from office effective immediately during a public hearing at Thorn Hill Education Center in this March State Journal file photo.
Ousted City Commissioner Kyle Thompson’s stream of litigation against the City of Frankfort was a hot-button issue at this Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting, as one of the action items voted onwas the allocation of an additional $30,000 in legal costs to Vaughn Petitt Legal Group, thethird-partyfirm hired to represent the city and other defendants inongoing litigation.
At Monday’s meeting, City Solicitor Laura Ross detailedthe current status of thetwo opencases(since consolidated), which most recently saw the dismissal of Thompson’s claims that thecity violated the OpenRecords Act by releasing the text messages that led to his removal from office, that thecity violated its’ own ethics code by removing him, the city violated his due process rights, equal protection rights and first amendment rights.
In an email provided toThe State Journal,Ross explained that comments made by Thompson and others on social mediaregarding the denial of insurance coverage for legal costs by the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) were propagating a false narrative, stating “the main reason KLC denied coverage in the case was because it was brought by an ‘insured’ against another ‘insured’ —i.e.Thompson (then an elected official) against the city itself.”
Discussions in Thompson’s social media post also alluded to the involvement of the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACO) in the suit, an entity that does not provide any coverage to or have any ties to city government.
“As is typical of Public Officials Policies, our policy specifically denies coverage in this instance. This decision had nothing to do with the validity of the city’s claim, or its likelihood of success in the litigation.”
“This was to be expected,” Ross clarified.
Thompson’s claims against the city weredismissedin Augustby Estill County Circuit Judge MichaelDean, who ruled that the text message Thompson sent was not required to be withheld, nor was his removal from the Board of Commissioners any form of reprisal for“reporting” the informationinthemessage.
Dean also ruled that the city did not violate any of Thompson’s rights as presented in his filings, as:
•“There was no genuine issue of material fact in dispute, and no property interest in his elected position”(regarding his claims of due process rights violation).
• No “disparity of treatment under city and state law”(regarding claims of equal protection rights violation).
•“Thecrude text message was not speech on a matter of publicconcern or a subject of legitimate news of interest or value to the public, and thus not protected”(regarding claims of first amendment violation).
After the judge's ruling, Thompson and counsel filed a Motion to Alter, Amend or Vacate the judgement. This motion, along with another motion petitioning a new trial will be heard in front of the judge on Nov.3. This falls exactly five days before the 2022 election, in which Thompson is again a candidate for city commission.
“We are now into the end of October and going into November, and the former commissioner is running for reelection. If he is to get a seat in November and takes office on Jan. 1, will he be able to continue his suit against the city," questioned Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge.
“A sitting elected official absolutely has the right to sue the city. There are no rules against that, nor will there ever be. Once we see the results of the election, we will have to go from there,” Ross explained.
The motion granting the allocation of the $30,000 was unanimously approved by the board at the close of the meeting.
