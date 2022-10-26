Ousted City Commissioner Kyle Thompson’s stream of litigation against the City of Frankfort was a hot-button issue at this Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting, as one of the action items voted on was the allocation of an additional $30,000 in legal costs to Vaughn Petitt Legal Group, the third-party firm hired to represent the city and other defendants in ongoing litigation. 

At Monday’s meeting, City Solicitor Laura Ross detailed the current status of the two open cases (since consolidated), which most recently saw the dismissal of Thompson’s claims that the city violated the Open Records Act by releasing the text messages that led to his removal from office, that the city violated its’ own ethics code by removing him, the city violated his due process rights, equal protection rights and first amendment rights. 

031722 Kyle Thompson

Former City Commissioner Kyle Thompson reacts to the city commission's decision to remove him from office effective immediately during a public hearing at Thorn Hill Education Center in this March State Journal file photo.

