Community ecologist Jody Thompson spent his youth exploring the swamps and longleaf forests of south Alabama and his teenage years in the mountains of western North Carolina. With this foundation in the outdoors, Thompson’s dedication to natural spaces has been fortified by years of conservation service to Kentucky. Woods & Waters Land Trust has chosen Thompson as the new executive director for the organization.
“The mission of WWLT aligns well with my goals and efforts in both my professional and private life. Helping others to conserve lands and waters through community building, training and education has been a priority of mine for a long time now. It certainly also helps that the WWLT service area is essentially in my backyard, and I’m very familiar with the ecology and different land uses in this part of Kentucky,” Thompson said.
Thompson moved to Frankfort 11 years ago to manage the Forest Health program for the Kentucky Division of Forestry. Among his conservation experience, Thompson has worked in program administration, assisted landowners across the state, and practiced natural-areas management from Kentucky to the Gulf Coast.
He’s been involved with WWLT for several years, too, collaborating on conservation events and involving WWLT speakers in the annual Kentucky Habitat Management Symposium, organized by his The Habitat Workshop consulting firm.
WWLT supporters will have the opportunity to hear from Thompson at the annual Land Extravaganza event, being held online this October, as well as during smaller in-person events later this summer.
Woods and Waters Land Trust, nationally accredited by the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, is dedicated to protecting and connecting forests and streams through voluntary conservation agreements with private landowners in the lower Kentucky River watershed. Established in 2007, WWLT currently holds seven conservation easements on over 600 acres and owns 34 acres.
For more information, visit WoodsAndWatersTrust.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.