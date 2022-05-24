The legal battle being waged against the city by a former embattled commission is becoming costly to taxpayers.
To date the city has spent $20,000 in attorney fees and owes another $21,000 to Vaughn Petitt Legal Group, the firm that is representing the city in the litigation brought by Kyle Thompson — a former member of the board of commissioners who was removed on charges of misconduct at a trial-type public hearing in mid-March.
At Monday’s meeting, the city commission unanimously approved an additional funding request for up to $60,000. Commissioners Kelly May made the motion to OK the request and Anna Marie Rosen seconded the motion.
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge reluctantly voted in favor of granting the additional funds “no matter how much it pains me” and stated that the first $20,000 that was set aside for the city’s defense of Thompson’s lawsuits “went very quickly.”
City Manager Laura Hagg agreed and told elected leaders that usually staff seeks approvals for professional services in $20,000 increments.
“However, because of the continuing litigation we are requesting a bit more because we have already used most of it up and we are already into a second amount,” she explained. “So, to ensure that another funding request does not have to be made in the near future we’d like to increase the amount of funds dedicated to the defense of the city related to this litigation and request an accompanying budget amendment.”
Waldridge questioned what will happen after the $60,000 is used up.
“I don’t foresee this kind of leveling out any time soon. So I guess we’re going to continue funneling money for all of these attorney fees,” she said. “You guys are going to continue asking for increases until this ends.”
Hagg replied, “Yes.”
City Solicitor Laura Ross explained that since she is a named party in Thompson’s litigation she is unable to represent the city in this matter or participate to the extent that she normally would. She also stated that it is difficult to estimate how much more time and funds will need to be allocated to the matter.
“Although I have continued, as you all know, to defend the city in other actions separate from the litigation that has been brought related to this,” she remarked.
Ross also said that the city’s insurance will not currently cover the costs associated with the litigation. She stressed that she does intend to follow up regarding coverage as the litigation moves forward.
Waldridge pointed out that she wanted the public to know the city is doing all it can to keep legal expenses down.
“But I foresee this going on for a while and continuing to funnel more money that does not need to go into legal services,” she added. “I do hope this does come to an end soon so that we can stop funneling money into legal expenses that are not needed.”
Finance Director Alicia Boyd clarified that the $60,000 budget amendment would likely get the city through the current fiscal year that ends in five weeks.
“I suspect that, hopefully, it won’t be more than that. And then we’ve already put some legal fees and costs into the fiscal year 2023 budget,” Boyd said.
Wilkerson noted that budgeted legal expenses for the next fiscal year are for all litigation not necessarily just Thompson’s.
Thompson was removed from the commission in a unanimous 4-0 vote on March 17 after a public hearing was held on charges of misconduct at Thorn Hill Education Center.
The decision was effective immediately following the trial-type hearing after which the remaining city commission members — Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Commissioners Katrisha Waldridge, Kelly May and Leesa Unger — met in closed session to deliberate for roughly 35 minutes.
The four-person commission confirmed two written charges against Thompson:
• Sending a text message during a private interview with a candidate pertaining to that candidate to a private citizen who is not a member of the city commission.
• The content of the text message containing derogatory remarks about the candidate.
On Dec. 16 while city leaders were actively engaged in an interview with Frankfort Police Assistant Chief Lynn Aubrey, Thompson sent a derogatory text message about the female police chief candidate to his business partner at Capital Court Authority LLC, Ashley Sutphin.
Sutphin testified at the hearing that she then forwarded the text to Pennie Kendall, a co-worker who previously worked with both Sutphin and Thompson.
The text message was observed on Kendall’s phone by her sister, Ruthie Hall, who reported the text to city officials and submitted a sworn affidavit about the message’s contents four days later.
The text message accused Aubrey of engaging in sexual activities with officers she would supervise had she been named the city’s top cop.
Because of the graphic nature of the message, the newspaper will continue its policy of not printing the text verbatim.
Twenty-five days after Thompson was removed the city commission named Anna Marie Rosen to fill his vacated seat through the end of the year.
Thompson filed a 19-page civil lawsuit against the city in late February — the day before his public hearing was scheduled.
In that case and another that Thompson has filed, Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate has recused himself at the request of counsel for the city.
Estill Circuit Court Judge Michael Dean has been appointed to rule in the cases. The next scheduled court date is June 2.
