The city released more information regarding Commissioner Kyle Thompson’s public hearing for alleged misconduct on Monday.

The special-called meeting will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the gymnasium at Thorn Hill Education Center.

Kyle Thompson.jpg

Kyle Thompson

Thompson reportedly sent a text message containing derogatory remarks about a female candidate for Frankfort Police Department chief during her interview with city leaders in December.

At its Jan. 10 work session, the city commission unanimously voted to proceed with a public hearing for Thompson after approving the following written charges against him:

• Sending a text message during a private interview with a candidate pertaining to that candidate to a private citizen who is not a member of the Board of Commissioners may constitute misconduct.

• The content of the text message containing derogatory remarks about the candidate may constitute misconduct.

After the hearing is called to order, counsel will present opening statements. This will be followed by counsels’ presentation of charges and closing statements.

An executive session, which may lead to the discipline or dismissal of the commissioner, will follow.

In the agenda, the city quotes KRS 61.810(1)(j), which states “deliberations of judicial or quasi-judicial bodies regarding individual adjudications or appointments, at which neither the person involved, his representatives, nor any other individual not a member of the agency’s governing body or staff is present.”

Any action will be taken in open session and then the meeting will be adjourned.

Those who wish to attend the public hearing are asked to wear face masks and social distance.

Due to COVID regulations, only 75 members of the community may attend in-person. Admittance will be on a first come, first served basis.

Thorn Hill Education Center is located at 700 Leslie Ave.

The public hearing will also be broadcast on Frankfort Plant Board Cable 10 and the city’s Facebook page — www.facebook.com/CityofFrankfortKY/.

Thompson’s public hearing was originally scheduled for last week, but was changed to Wednesday after his counsel requested a continuance.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription