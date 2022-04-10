As the community continues to move past COVID-19, Thorn Hill Education Center continues to thrive.
“It’s been a lot more normal this year,” Thorn Hill Director Kelley Anderson said.
Thorn Hill, an adult education center, is the fiscal agent for a consortium that includes Lee, Jackson, Bourbon, Estill and Franklin counties.
“Right now we’re ranked fourth in the state for performance,” Anderson said. “There are 27 fiscal agents for 120 counties. The 120 counties used to be ranked individually, and Thorn Hill was always a top 25 program. We’re counted for enrollment, GED attainment and measurable skills gains.”
After a GED graduation last year that included more than 20 people, the center has surpassed that this year with 35 GED students.
Thorn Hill has also been allowed back into jails, including the Franklin County Regional Jail, after being kept out because of COVID protocols.
“Right now, there’s a possibility to service 900 inmates,” Anderson said.
For its work with adult education, Thorn Hill recently received the Access Heritage Award from Kentucky State University. The award, given during KSU’s Heritage Assembly, is granted to an individual/organization who has made significant contributions to the equal educational opportunity and institutional access heritage of Kentucky State University.
That’s right in line with what Thorn Hill strives to do.
“I think anything we can do to make Frankfort better and make Franklin County better, we’re going to try and do,” Anderson said.
New this year is a training garden that will transition to a community garden.
The garden has started with six raised beds located behind the center at 700 Leslie Ave.
“We’re utilizing all of that space,” Anderson said. “There are no kids to be back there, so we thought it would be better served to be a teaching garden, and it will transition to a community garden. There have been some sponsorships for that.”
Eddie Fowler is in charge of the garden.
“It’s a teaching garden right now,” Anderson said. “The beds are up. We’ve had a seed planting class. All the raised beds are different materials so people can see there are many ways to make a raised bed.
“Downstairs we’re growing mushrooms, and we’ve already planted fruit trees. Our goal for that is eventually down the way, people who are food insecure can come there and get something, something fresh. Everything we do is going to be free to the public.”
Thorn Hill shares its facility with Frankfort Elite Volleyball Association, Bluegrass Theatre Guild, a historical dancing group, the Glitterbugs, another dancing group, and the Academy uses it for physical education classes.
To me, it’s any way to get somebody in here to enhance their education,” Anderson said. “So even if you don’t need GED services, you might need help with writing, with reading. You might need a refresher course in math.
“We’re here for adult education services. We’re always going to try and up skill people so they can become employable, so they can get in the workforce.”
Thorn Hill is a non-profit organization, and one recent fundraiser was selling bricks that were personalized and will be placed outside the center. This will be done every two years.
Anderson said ESL (English as a Second Language) classes are popular now and include students who speak several different languages.
“We have a new teacher, Amie McGruder, and she has really built it up,” Anderson said. “She’s doing cool things, like potlucks, watching movies.
“We have our family literacy program, where parents can bring their child in while studying or up skilling. We have a room specifically designed for children, and they can come in and do literacy things.”
Parents are also given materials for family projects to do at home or a list of books their child might enjoy.
“The thing about Thorn Hill is the employees,” Anderson said. “Trina Wallace has been here 31 years. I tell her if she retires, I’ll hire her back. She’s one of the most caring humans. She goes the extra mile for everything. She never gives up, always has a great attitude. I can’t thank her enough for what she does.
“She’s our rock. We got a donation the other day. It was $25, and it was someone who was in her WIN (Whatever Is Needed) program 10, 15 years ago. She says he was difficult, and he wrote a note about how much he appreciated her, how patient she was, and he wanted to donate back to Thorn Hill. I thought it was a great story.”
Taisha Chandler is the admissions/testing coordinator.
“She’ll buy gift cards to give to students to help them out out of her own money,” Anderson said. “She’ll take homework to people.
“Jamie Jones, she does a lot of that. She works in the jail, and she’s our college and career navigator. She deals with a lot students, they come in and she helps them find a job, helps them get set up for college. Frank Smith is a jack-of-all-trades. He teachers, drives the van.”
Tiffany Durham is the center’s FLIP (Families Literacy Interaction Program) coordinator.
The center offers mobile testing sites. Craig Creech, GED administrator/mobile tester, can take up to nine laptops to a site and set them up for testing.
Everything at Thorn Hill is free, including transportation, which can be used to pick people up or drop them off.
“There’s no judgment,” Anderson said. “There are no issues.”
