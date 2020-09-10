The Thorn Hill Education Center will host a yard sale fundraiser on Saturday and Sept. 26.
The sale, which is slated from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day, will be at 700 Leslie Ave.
Sale goers are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Thousands of items, including computer parts, furniture, dishes, furnishings, kitchen appliances, utensils, paintings, framed art, toys, books and more, will be for sale. The price for items on the stage is negotiable.
Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted.
All proceeds will help pay for GEDs.
For more information, call 502-875-1481.
