A trail that connects Kentucky State University to downtown Frankfort will likely be completed in the coming months.
After an initial projected completion date of late April, weather delays may have pushed the trail’s completion to the end of May or later, according to Public Works Director Katie Beard.
Ray Richardson, an engineering technician in the city’s Streets Department, has been helping lead the effort for the city.
The primary contractor for paving the asphalt trail — which will be entirely paved from KSU’s entrance to Regan Street downtown — is Colston Paving.
Crews are currently working on the path that leads from the entrance to KSU, near the school's Exum Center, to the abandoned rail line on which most of the trail will sit.
An engineer consulting on the project with Strand Associates told The State Journal last year that only asphalt will be used for the 6-foot-wide trail and some fencing in areas of steep incline. No steps will be created in order to keep the trail wheelchair-accessible, despite there being a 140-foot elevation change to get up to KSU.
When changes in elevation become more dramatic, Richardson said, the trail will have switchbacks. He also said that the trail will be focused on and oriented toward foot traffic as opposed to biking.
The portion of the trail that runs along the rail line was already graded for railroad access in the past. More recently, members of WalkBike Frankfort have worked on clearing the path of significant shrubbery and invasive species.
“The most work on the entire project is actually here at the beginning at KSU,” Richardson said. "We're gonna transition down to the rail bed. And then the final grade will be down at the bottom there by Commonwealth Credit Union on Regan Street.”
Richardson said crews will still have to deal with compaction along the trail, installing cross pipes to help with drainage and more prep work to encapsulate materials from the old rail bed.
An excavator has been set up at the base of the trail near Regan Street to carve out a graded trailhead from the existing cliffside.
Curious citizens should avoid the trail area for their own safety, Richardson said. That’s due to ongoing work with heavy machinery and potential contaminants from the rail bed, he said.
Richardson added that any contaminants from the rail bed would be sealed during the paving process.
