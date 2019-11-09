Hundreds gathered at Buffalo Trace Distillery Friday evening for the inaugural Taste of the Trace event to benefit Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Bluegrass.
CASA is a nonprofit composed of volunteers who advocate for children in the family court system. The volunteers provide family court judges with independent information to help court systems work to improve each child’s future.
Mother-daughter duo Bonnie and Maria Rutherford began volunteering with CASA four years ago.
Bonnie Rutherford, a former preschool teacher, said she first learned about CASA when volunteers would visit the children in her class.
She felt inspired by the work she saw CASA volunteers do and decided she wanted to participate in helping protect children in harmful situations.
“We just have a heart for children,” Maria Rutherford said.
She has dedicated her career to studying early childhood development and education. Together, she and her mother make a great team, she said.
“I’m in this to stop the trainwreck,” she added. “I want to intervene and give these children hope, so they can progress and be productive citizens.”
According to CASA, children assigned a CASA volunteer are twice as likely to graduate from high school.
Maria Rutherford said children need stable, loving environments. She said their goal is to support families and hopefully find a way to bring a family back together if a child has been placed in the foster care system.
“We’re here to save families, not destroy them,” Bonnie Rutherford said.
Maria and Bonnie Rutherford, both of Frankfort, work with children in Anderson County, and while the job is difficult, they are happy to do it.
“If you have the least bit of notion you want to do this, it’s worth every bit,” Maria Rutherford said. “It’s inspiring. It hurts. There are days when you cry, but it’s worth it.”
Executive Director Laura Guerrant said CASA of the Bluegrass serves hundreds of children a year in Franklin, Anderson, Boyle and Mercer counties.
Roughly 35 CASA volunteers in Franklin County have helped 108 children in the last year, Guerrant added.
“There is such a great need (for volunteers),” Guerrant said. “Child abuse is a confidential matter and the general public doesn’t know the depth and the magnitude in our community.”
CASA volunteers are assigned one case at a time and spend five to 10 hours a week working with their assigned child or children and their family.
Guerrant said the Taste of the Trace event is one of the organization’s larger fundraisers this year.
From 7 p.m. to midnight, the evening included dinner and dessert catered by Bourbon n’ Toulouse, live music from Little Larry’s Chicago, axe throwing with Battle Axes, a silent auction, tours of Buffalo Trace and bars featuring beverages from West Sixth Brewing, Rising Songs Winery, Amy’s Professional Bar Services and more.
While CASA representatives were unsure of the total number of tickets sold Friday night, they said they sold 200 in advance and many more at the door.
Those interested in learning more about CASA can visit casaofthebluegrass.org