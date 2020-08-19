The following three categories were inadvertently omitted from the Frankfort's Faves section in the weekend Aug. 14-16 edition.
 
Favorite Caregiver
 
WINNER: Brooke Stigers
RUNNER-UP: Cathy Spencer
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Cindi Pardi
 
Favorite Firefighter
 
WINNER: Jacob Toles
RUNNER-UP: Brendan Tingle
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Chuck Crittenden
 
Favorite Person to Follow on Social Media
 
WINNER: Craig Blanton
RUNNER-UP: Sydney Lang
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Barbara Murray

