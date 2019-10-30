092719_pmwd01_MH.jpg
Buy Now

The logo hanging above Peaks Mill Water District's office. (Photo by McKenna Horsley)

Peaks Mill Water District added three areas to its on-going boil water advisory on Wednesday. 

The additional areas are:

  • 4111 Peaks Mill Road to 5125 Peaks Mill Road
  • All of Old Peaks Mill Road 
  • All of Strohmeier Road including Stillwater Campground

These areas are still under the advisory:

  • Peaks Mill Road from 6700 Peaks Mill Rd. to Stillhouse Hollow
  • All of Stillhouse Hollow Road
  • All of Indian Gap Road 
  • 3500 and above on Union Ridge
  • Camp Pleasant
  • Mt. Vernon Road
  • Mt Vernon Ridge
  • Gregory Woods
  • Kays Branch
  • King Lane
  • Teresita
  • Harmony
  • Payton Ridge,
  • Cedar Road in Owen County
  • Oakland/Sharp Road

The boil water advisory was first issued late July, over 90 days ago. The water district previously submitted a plan to the Division of Water for approval on some possible solutions. 

Water pickup is available at the water district office on U.S. 127 during business hours; the Franklin County Fire Station on Owenton Road from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends; and the Monterey Fire Station on Sawdridge Road before 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. at the latest. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription