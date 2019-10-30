Peaks Mill Water District added three areas to its on-going boil water advisory on Wednesday.
The additional areas are:
- 4111 Peaks Mill Road to 5125 Peaks Mill Road
- All of Old Peaks Mill Road
- All of Strohmeier Road including Stillwater Campground
These areas are still under the advisory:
- Peaks Mill Road from 6700 Peaks Mill Rd. to Stillhouse Hollow
- All of Stillhouse Hollow Road
- All of Indian Gap Road
- 3500 and above on Union Ridge
- Camp Pleasant
- Mt. Vernon Road
- Mt Vernon Ridge
- Gregory Woods
- Kays Branch
- King Lane
- Teresita
- Harmony
- Payton Ridge,
- Cedar Road in Owen County
- Oakland/Sharp Road
The boil water advisory was first issued late July, over 90 days ago. The water district previously submitted a plan to the Division of Water for approval on some possible solutions.
Water pickup is available at the water district office on U.S. 127 during business hours; the Franklin County Fire Station on Owenton Road from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends; and the Monterey Fire Station on Sawdridge Road before 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. at the latest.