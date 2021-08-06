Three City of Frankfort Division of Solid Waste employees brought home awards at the 2021 Kentucky Bluegrass Solid Waste Chapter of North America statewide Road-E-O late last month.
Daniel Kirk placed second in automated side loader. Brad Parker was second in roll off. In rear loader, Brandon Loman brought home second and Ronnie Means placed fourth.
To be eligible to compete, drivers must have been continuously employed as a CDL licensed driver for the past 12 months at the municipality or business they represent. Drivers must have not accumulated any chargeable accidents or injuries during the prior 12 months and must have a clean motor vehicle report and a reasonable work attendance record without any unexcused or unscheduled absences in the twelve months prior to the ROAD-E-O.
The event is designed to be a competitive test and measure the driver’s skill operating trucks and their knowledge of safety regulations and equipment used.
Drivers are required to maneuver trucks through a preset course that tests theirs driving skills through various obstacles, the course is judged for accuracy and time.
Along with the driving course, drivers must also take a written exam and do pre-trip inspection on a commercial truck.
The drivers placing first or second are eligible to compete in the 2022 SWANA International Road-e-o against drivers from all over the United States.
