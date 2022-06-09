Focus On Race Relations–Frankfort is hosting a three-day event to commemorate Juneteenth scheduled for June 17-19.
“The idea is that the event would unite the entire Frankfort and Franklin County community,” FORR President Ed Powe told The State Journal.
Juneteenth, which is short for June 19, marks the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to take control of the state and ensure that enslaved people were freed — 2½ years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. The day honors the end of slavery in the U.S. and is widely considered to be the longest-running African American holiday in the country.
Last year city leaders and the federal government adopted June 19 as an official holiday.
The three-day Juneteenth celebration includes a 5K race at 6 p.m. Friday at Lakeview Park; a county-wide scavenger hunt and Family Fun Day beginning at 10 a.m. June 18 at Lakeview Park; Keith McGill will perform "What is Juneteenth" and lead youth in activities at 11 a.m. June 18 at Josephine Sculpture Park; a race-relations forum will take place at 5:30 p.m. June 18 at the Old Capitol; the movie "I am Not Your Negro" will be played for free at 8:30 p.m. June 18 at the Grand Theatre; an Old-Time Community Picnic where international artist Darryl Van Leer will perform a reenactment of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous speeches will take place at 2:30 p.m. June 19 behind the Capitol on the lawn; reenactments by Darryl Van Leer and perspectives on the Juneteenth holiday will take place at 6:30 p.m. June 20 at the Paul Sawyier Public Library.
