Three local projects will be recognized with education awards at the Kentucky Historical Society’s (KHS) Kentucky History Awards Celebration on Saturday, June 3.

The Capital City Museum’s Haunting on the Hill won in public programming and Kentucky Deceased: Hauntings of Frankfort won in multimedia. Joanna Hay Productions’ 1964 March on Frankfort was the special projects winner.

Capital City Museum logo.jpg
Joanna Hay

Joanna Hay addresses city commissioners about a possible moratorium that could be placed on mural work during a city commission meeting in this 2019 State Journal file photo.

