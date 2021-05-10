Congressional earmarks are back.
And Franklin County got more requests for federal dollars than any other county in its congressional district.
U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., put three proposed Franklin County projects on his list of 10 priority “community project funding requests.” None of the 10 is guaranteed funding by the House Appropriations Committee, and per Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells, the municipalities may not know if there is any funding available until the fall.
Earmarks are a mechanism for members of Congress to request funding for specific projects during the budget process, circumventing traditional competitive fund allocation processes. Earmarks were banned a decade ago following years of criticism over corruption and wasteful spending, but were brought back this year in a limited capacity by leaders in both parties.
Included on the list is the county’s proposed extension of city sewer to the Farmdale neighborhood and beyond; the city’s proposed redevelopment of Blanton’s Landing along the Kentucky River; and a Kentucky Capital Development Corp. (KCDC) project that would provide cybersecurity and IT training to low-income residents.
Franklin County’s total of three projects on Barr’s list topped highly populated Fayette County, which only received two requests, as well as the more populous Scott and Madison counties.
In total, the earmark requests presented by all 324 members of Congress amount to $9.3 billion, per Forbes magazine.
The county’s $11.2 million request to extend sewer connections would help fix well-documented issues with the Farmdale Sanitation District and extend sewer connections to make other tracts of land in the southwestern part of the county developable.
In Blanton’s Landing, the city is requesting $1 million to revitalize the city-owned property along the Kentucky River’s north shore, just under the Capital Avenue Bridge.
Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson wrote in a letter to Barr that the project would “create a public waterfront destination, support downtown economic development, and promote river-related tourism.”
The $1 million would go toward design and construction of a river terrace, which is proposed to connect downtown businesses to the waterfront and increase viewsheds of the Kentucky River.
Initially the city submitted three earmark proposals to Barr’s office — Blanton's Landing, rehabilitation of the Broadway Bridge, and the implementation of gunshot detection technology — but Wilkerson said that Barr’s office selected Blanton’s Landing because it felt that the others could find funding through the more traditional grants processes.
KCDC is requesting $437,500 to develop a certification program that would provide cybersecurity and IT training to low-income residents in the area, particularly minorities and women.
Several constituents, Downtown Frankfort Inc. and Chamber of Commerce leaders, the mayor and judge-executive as well as two local technology firm executives wrote letters of support for the project.
“This training and future employment will help the community and the Commonwealth alleviate poverty, build the middle class, overcome racial economic inequality and reduce the demands on the unemployment insurance system,” Commonwealth Sentinel Cyber Security co-founder Kim Vanderoort wrote. “In Frankfort, we have experienced firsthand the online security risks that continue to grow during the pandemic.”
Other projects submitted for consideration in Barr’s district include a similar IT-related program at Eastern Kentucky University as well as a road project in Madison County; a re-entry program for those suffering addiction or coming from prison and an early childhood education center in Fayette County; a health care clinic for underserved populations in Montgomery County; a $750,000 sanitary sewer project in Anderson County; and a school security upgrade in Menifee County.
The list of projects and their descriptions can be accessed at https://barr.house.gov/community-project-funding-requests
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.