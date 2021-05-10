Blanton's Landing - AH

The redevelopment of Blanton's Landing is one of Franklin County's three earmarked projects — a total higher than any other county in Kentucky's Sixth District.

Congressional earmarks are back.

And Franklin County got more requests for federal dollars than any other county in its congressional district.

U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., put three proposed Franklin County projects on his list of 10 priority “community project funding requests.” None of the 10 is guaranteed funding by the House Appropriations Committee, and per Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells, the municipalities may not know if there is any funding available until the fall.

Earmarks are a mechanism for members of Congress to request funding for specific projects during the budget process, circumventing traditional competitive fund allocation processes. Earmarks were banned a decade ago following years of criticism over corruption and wasteful spending, but were brought back this year in a limited capacity by leaders in both parties.

Included on the list is the county’s proposed extension of city sewer to the Farmdale neighborhood and beyond; the city’s proposed redevelopment of Blanton’s Landing along the Kentucky River; and a Kentucky Capital Development Corp. (KCDC) project that would provide cybersecurity and IT training to low-income residents.

Franklin County’s total of three projects on Barr’s list topped highly populated Fayette County, which only received two requests, as well as the more populous Scott and Madison counties.

In total, the earmark requests presented by all 324 members of Congress amount to $9.3 billion, per Forbes magazine.

The county’s $11.2 million request to extend sewer connections would help fix well-documented issues with the Farmdale Sanitation District and extend sewer connections to make other tracts of land in the southwestern part of the county developable. 

In Blanton’s Landing, the city is requesting $1 million to revitalize the city-owned property along the Kentucky River’s north shore, just under the Capital Avenue Bridge.

Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson wrote in a letter to Barr that the project would “create a public waterfront destination, support downtown economic development, and promote river-related tourism.”

The $1 million would go toward design and construction of a river terrace, which is proposed to connect downtown businesses to the waterfront and increase viewsheds of the Kentucky River.

Initially the city submitted three earmark proposals to Barr’s office — Blanton's Landing, rehabilitation of the Broadway Bridge, and the implementation of gunshot detection technology — but Wilkerson said that Barr’s office selected Blanton’s Landing because it felt that the others could find funding through the more traditional grants processes.

KCDC is requesting $437,500 to develop a certification program that would provide cybersecurity and IT training to low-income residents in the area, particularly minorities and women.

Several constituents, Downtown Frankfort Inc. and Chamber of Commerce leaders, the mayor and judge-executive as well as two local technology firm executives wrote letters of support for the project.

“This training and future employment will help the community and the Commonwealth alleviate poverty, build the middle class, overcome racial economic inequality and reduce the demands on the unemployment insurance system,” Commonwealth Sentinel Cyber Security co-founder Kim Vanderoort wrote. “In Frankfort, we have experienced firsthand the online security risks that continue to grow during the pandemic.”

Other projects submitted for consideration in Barr’s district include a similar IT-related program at Eastern Kentucky University as well as a road project in Madison County; a re-entry program for those suffering addiction or coming from prison and an early childhood education center in Fayette County; a health care clinic for underserved populations in Montgomery County; a $750,000 sanitary sewer project in Anderson County; and a school security upgrade in Menifee County.

The list of projects and their descriptions can be accessed at https://barr.house.gov/community-project-funding-requests 

