Three female Frankfort artists were among 44 who received 2020 Artist Enrichment grants from the Kentucky Foundation for Women totaling $164,960.
KFW’s Artist Enrichment grants provide opportunities for feminist artists and arts organizations to develop new skills and share art that advances social justice in Kentucky. Applicants may request funds to participate in artist residencies, explore new areas or techniques, and/or build a body of work.
Arts-based organizations and artists at all stages of their careers who demonstrate artistic skill and an understanding of the power of feminist art to enact social change were welcome to apply. The grant program drew 53 applications from throughout the state.
Lisa Munniksma was awarded $3,750 to study creative nonfiction writing to reflect her experiences as a woman farmer and food systems advocate rather than write from a detached nonfiction perspective.
“Strengthened skills and confidence will allow her to tell personal stories as someone who ‘doesn’t look like a farmer,’ empowering readers to act beyond gender roles and lifting up women stewarding land and communities,” said a press release.
Toby Penney and Madeleine Hay were each awarded $1,000.
With her grant, Penney will produce five large-scale paintings on hand-woven substrate created by weaving reclaimed fabric, fibers and other recycled materials on a wool warping then developing the surfaces with paint and mixed media. The procurement of a loom will expand her ability for art production and increase her efficiency and versatility.
Hay is working to complete a book of collaged artworks and poetry centered on the taboo and mystical aspects of the life experiences of a young woman. The completion of this book will develop her skills as an artist and burgeoning poet as well as raise awareness of the challenges young women face in navigating the early years of adulthood.
The Artist Enrichment grants awarded in Kentucky went to a diverse group of artists working in a variety of disciplines across the state. Their projects "address vital concerns and highlight the contributions of women to Kentucky's rich artistic and cultural heritage," according to the news release. They included grants centered on racial justice, trauma, self-care, environmental stewardship and TNBQ+ feminism.
"By developing their skills and building community, these grantees are at the forefront of spurring positive social change that will better the lives of all Kentuckians," the release said.
“These grantees are reaching beyond their previous boundaries to expand their craft and their influence while drawing attention to Kentucky’s rich history and the breadth of artistic mastery here. These artists build community as they grow their expertise and create new paths to social change That this work is being done in a time of crisis shines a light of hope for better days ahead!” said Sharon LaRue, executive director of KFW.
