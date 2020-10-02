Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed three local residents as members to the Kentucky Agency for Substance Abuse Policy. 

  • Patti Clark, of Frankfort, is a program manager for the Department of Behavioral Health, Development and Intellectual Disabilities. Clark will serve for a term expiring Sept. 20, 2024.

  • Charles Kendell, of Frankfort, is a health consultant. He replaces Ronald Rice, whose term has expired. Kendell will serve for a term expiring Sept. 20, 2024.

  • Dana Nickles, of Frankfort, was reappointed as a member and will serve for a term expiring Sept. 20, 2024.

