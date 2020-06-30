Tuesday's cases

The Franklin County Health Department announced three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 139 since the pandemic began in March.

There have been no new local deaths since Friday, leaving the total number of virus-related deaths in Franklin County at five.

Of the 139 cases, 89 people have recovered and 45 cases are active.

“Currently there is only one patient in the hospital,” said Brittany Parker, deputy director at the Franklin County Health Department.

Statewide, there were 295 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday for a total of 15,642. Gov. Andy Beshear also announced five new deaths.

A total of 404,781 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state, and 3,990 diagnosed people have recovered.

