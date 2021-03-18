COVID vaccine effectiveness

Three new coronavirus cases were confirmed by the Franklin County Health Department on Thursday.

There are 25 active cases in the county, including 20 in the general population and five in schools (K-12 and college students and staff).

Since the pandemic began more than a year ago, 3,679 Franklin Countians have been diagnosed with the virus. Of that number, 3,614 have recovered and 40 have died while positive for COVID-19.

The county has an incidence rate of 6.2 based on a seven-day average of new daily COVID cases per 100,000 population.

FCHD is conducting free COVID-19 testing on Wednesdays. To register for an appointment, go to fchd.org.

The health department did not have a vaccination event Thursday.

In total, FCHD has administered 8,327 vaccination doses — including 4,526 first doses, 3,052 second doses and 749 Johnson & Johnson Janssen single doses.

