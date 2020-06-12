Franklin County voters will have three places to vote on June 23, but the results of the 2020 primary election may not be available until June 30.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Gov. Andy Beshear pushed back the primary election date from May 19 to June 23. He also worked with the State Board of Elections to allow every registered voter to vote by absentee ballot.

Typically, voters have to meet a certain criteria to qualify for an absentee ballot. The state portal to request an absentee ballot opened May 22 at govoteky.com

Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock said it will take some time for all of the votes in this year’s primary to be counted.

“With the regulations that are in place, it is very unlikely that we will have any results at all until the date of June the 30th,” Hancock said. “... We’re scanning roughly 1,000 ballots a day. We’re trying to get caught up. We hope to have (results) for you."

Hancock said that when Beshear announced the new voting plan for the primary, his office did not have everything it needed to execute the plan efficiently and to fill all of the ballot requests.

“At this point we are completely caught up and they’re all out,” Hancock said. “For anybody who has a ballot, we ask them to vote and get it back as soon as possible.”

As of Friday, 14,000 of Franklin County’s registered voters have either voted in person or requested a mail-in ballot for the June 23 primary election, according to Hancock.

According to state voter registration data, 38,933 people were registered to vote in Franklin County as of June 4. In 2016, 14,403, or 40.1%, of Franklin County’s 35,936 registered voters voted in the primary election.

Hancock said the last day to request a mail-in ballot is Monday, but voters can still vote in person nearly every day leading up to June 23.

Hancock encourages those who have not voted yet to vote before election day if they can due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

Between now and June 21, walk-in early voting will take place at the old Frankfort Plant Board building at 317 W. Second St. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On June 22, the polling place will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

On June 23, the West Second Street polling place will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.. On June 23 only, Franklin Countians can also vote at Franklin County High School at 1100 E. Main St. and at Western Hills High School at 100 Doctors Drive from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

While wearing a face mask is not mandatory, Hancock said they’re encouraged.

Absentee ballots can be dropped off in the drop box at the old Frankfort Plant Board building on West Second Street by 6 p.m. and those who are mailing in their ballots need to do so by June 23. Only ballots postmarked on June 23 will be counted.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription