Franklin County voters will have three places to vote on June 23, but the results of the 2020 primary election may not be available until June 30.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Gov. Andy Beshear pushed back the primary election date from May 19 to June 23. He also worked with the State Board of Elections to allow every registered voter to vote by absentee ballot.
Typically, voters have to meet a certain criteria to qualify for an absentee ballot. The state portal to request an absentee ballot opened May 22 at govoteky.com
Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock said it will take some time for all of the votes in this year’s primary to be counted.
“With the regulations that are in place, it is very unlikely that we will have any results at all until the date of June the 30th,” Hancock said. “... We’re scanning roughly 1,000 ballots a day. We’re trying to get caught up. We hope to have (results) for you."
Hancock said that when Beshear announced the new voting plan for the primary, his office did not have everything it needed to execute the plan efficiently and to fill all of the ballot requests.
“At this point we are completely caught up and they’re all out,” Hancock said. “For anybody who has a ballot, we ask them to vote and get it back as soon as possible.”
As of Friday, 14,000 of Franklin County’s registered voters have either voted in person or requested a mail-in ballot for the June 23 primary election, according to Hancock.
According to state voter registration data, 38,933 people were registered to vote in Franklin County as of June 4. In 2016, 14,403, or 40.1%, of Franklin County’s 35,936 registered voters voted in the primary election.
Hancock said the last day to request a mail-in ballot is Monday, but voters can still vote in person nearly every day leading up to June 23.
Hancock encourages those who have not voted yet to vote before election day if they can due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
Between now and June 21, walk-in early voting will take place at the old Frankfort Plant Board building at 317 W. Second St. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On June 22, the polling place will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
On June 23, the West Second Street polling place will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.. On June 23 only, Franklin Countians can also vote at Franklin County High School at 1100 E. Main St. and at Western Hills High School at 100 Doctors Drive from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
While wearing a face mask is not mandatory, Hancock said they’re encouraged.
Absentee ballots can be dropped off in the drop box at the old Frankfort Plant Board building on West Second Street by 6 p.m. and those who are mailing in their ballots need to do so by June 23. Only ballots postmarked on June 23 will be counted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.