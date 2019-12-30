Three raccoons found in Franklin County tested positive for canine distemper, according to results from the past week.
Kevin Kelly, a spokesman for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, told The State Journal on Monday that two of the raccoons were found in Downtown Frankfort and the third was found dead behind behind the Salato Wildlife Education Center. The samples were submitted before Christmas for testing and the department received confirmation on Friday, Dec. 27, Kelly said.
“It’s unknown if any of these cases is related to the case that was confirmed in October,” Kelly said, referring to a case of a wild raccoon on found on Frankfort’s east side earlier this year.
The department offered the following information about canine distemper:
What is canine distemper?
It is a virus that often occurs in raccoons, gray foxes, coyotes and occasionally skunks. Infected animals usually display symptoms including respiratory distress, coughing, sneezing, watery discharge from the eyes and nose, crusty footpads and diarrhea. They may also convulse, tremor, stagger, have chewing fit, become thin and lose fear of people. The symptoms of distemper are similar to rabies, so if a person comes in contact with, is bitten or scratched by a wild animal, they should call their health care provider or local health department to report a possible exposure.
Hands off
The Department of Fish and Wildlife advises against attempting to capture or handle sick wildlife. Canine distemper is primarily transmitted by contact with bodily fluids and feces from infected animals, but transmission via environmental contamination is also possible.
Locals who see or encounter a raccoon that appears to be sick should contact a nuisance wildlife control operator. The department’s ability to respond to reports of sick animals is determined by staff availability, so nuisance wildlife control operators are permitted by the department to provide professional wildlife control assistance for a fee. To look up a nuisance wildlife control operator, visit app.fw.ky.gov/nuisancecontrol. There are 11 that serve Franklin County.
Is it a risk to people?
Canine distemper cannot be transmitted to people, but raccoon feces can contain parasites which can infect humans, especially small children, that can cause serious illness and organ damage. When cleaning up raccoon feces, take care to avoid contact with skins and mucous membranes.
Is it a risk to pets and other animals?
Unvaccinated dogs are susceptible to canine distemper, and pet owners should keep their pets’ vaccinations current. Those who feed animals outdoors should remove any leftover food as it could attract infected animals that are not completely debilitated by the virus and increase the risk of transmission to uninfected animals. The department discourages feeding raccoons and feral cats, as concentrating these animals in small areas makes disease transmission more likely. Canine distemper is typically fatal to infected animals.