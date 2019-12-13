092719_pmwd01_MH.jpg
The logo hanging above Peaks Mill Water District's office. (Photo by McKenna Horsley)

Three roads have been removed from the Peaks Mill Water District boil water advisory. 

Customers on Indian Gap, Old Peaks Mill and Peaks Mill Roads were no longer on the advisory as of Friday morning. 

The following areas are still affected by the advisory:

  • Stillhouse Hollow Road
  • 3500 and above on Union Ridge
  • Camp Pleasant, 
  • Mt. Vernon Road
  • Mt Vernon Ridge 
  • Gregory Woods
  • Kays Branch 
  • King Lane
  • Teresita
  • Harmony 
  • Payton Ridge 
  • Bakers Branch 
  • 2890 Sullivan Lane and 2908 Sullivan Lane
  • From U.S. 127 North on Cedar Creek Road, up to Kays Branch, including Marker Lane Road

Before consuming water, it should be boiled for three minutes, according to the advisory. 

 

