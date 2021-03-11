March 11, 2018, dawned as a bright clear day in Frankfort, but by midafternoon the capital city skyline was forever changed.

The 10-second countdown began at 1:28 p.m. and then A.J. Stivers, owner of Quality Care for Kids, pushed the ceremonial plunger that brought down the 27-story Capital Plaza Tower at the corner of Mero Street and Wilkinson Boulevard.

For the privilege of hitting the implosion button, Stivers bid $15,000 in an auction to benefit then-First Lady Glenna Bevin’s children’s charity #WeAreKY! Inc. 

It was a festive atmosphere as thousands gathered downtown. Some hosted Sunday afternoon viewing parties to watch the 46-year-old building come down.

As the Capital Plaza Tower crumbled into a pile debris and a giant plume of dust, cheers echoed throughout town.

