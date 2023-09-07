Kentucky Foundation for Women is pleased to announce that Doris Thurber, of Frankfort, will be the recipient of the 2023 Sallie Bingham Award. The award will be given at the foundation’s annual celebration of community, KFW Day, on Oct. 1.

Thurber will be honored for her work and dedication to using art to promote social change and healing. After the death of her daughter, Maya, from a drug overdose, Thurber and friends overcame their feelings of hopelessness to build a program that used creativity to heal trauma and addiction. In 2016, Hands Healing HeArts (now Yes Arts) was founded. The organization works with youth and adults mobilizing the power of community in Frankfort and the arts to disrupt the cycle of addiction.

Doris Thurber

