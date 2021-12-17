Grayson Thurman

Grayson Thurman

 David M. Hargis

Grayson Thurman, of Frankfort, joined nearly 650 Belmont University students and faculty in the performance of this year's "Christmas at Belmont," set to air on PBS for 19th straight holiday season.

"Christmas at Belmont" premieres Monday at 8 p.m. on PBS stations across the country. Check local listings for additional broadcast times.

This year's performance of "Christmas at Belmont" will feature an array of traditional carols, classical masterworks and seasonal favorites in addition to selections from Belmont alumnus Josh Turner's new Christmas album.

Produced by Nashville Public Television (NPT), "Christmas at Belmont" was taped live for the first time in the newly opened Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on the university's campus.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription