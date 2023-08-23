The week’s hot and humid weather will culminate in heat index values exceeding 100 on Thursday and Friday.

According to the National Weather Service in Louisville, Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny conditions with a high temperature of 97 and heat index values as high as 108. Overnight Thursday a low of 76 is expected.

082323 Weather

