Thursday morning’s rainfall was one for the record books.

According to National Weather Service data, a total of 3.97 inches of rain fell — beating the old Aug. 19 record of 1.74 inches set in 1980 by more than two inches.

rain

It also bested the largest single-day rainfall record for the month by more than an inch. In fact, Thursday’s record of nearly four inches of rain is the ninth highest total all-time.

Frankfort has already seen more rainfall than normal this month with 5.61 inches. August’s average precipitation is 4.32 inches. Since the start of the year 35.87 inches of precipitation has fallen.

The weekend forecast calls for a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms each day with high temperatures around 90 and overnight lows near 70.

