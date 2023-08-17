081623_Monks_hb_web-1.jpg

Tibetan Buddhist monks make a World Peace sand mandala Wednesday at the Paul Sawyier Public Library. The monks were visiting Frankfort while on their U.S. tour. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Tibetan Buddhist monks are back in Frankfort visiting while on a tour of the U.S. Their last visit to Frankfort was in 2019.

On Tuesday, the monks conducted an opening ceremony for the World Peace sand mandala they will make over four days in the River Room at the Paul Sawyier Public Library. The closing ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. at the library on Friday. The monks will ritually dismantle it to show a Buddhist teaching on impermanence. The colorful sand will be swept artistically into the center of the board and then poured into an ornamental container.

081623_Monks_hb_web-2.jpg

Tibetan Buddhist monks make a World Peace sand mandala Wednesday at the Paul Sawyier Public Library. The sand mandala will take four days to complete. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
081623_Monks_hb_web-3.jpg

Tibetan Buddhist monks use a chak-pur to make a World Peace sand mandala Wednesday at the Paul Sawyier Public Library. Chak-pur are the traditional tools used in Tibetan sandpainting to produce sand mandala, according to Wikipedia. They are conically shaped metal funnels and often have ridges down the sides. Normally about 12–18 inches in length, they taper to a fine point and are made with varying diameter holes at the end in order to disperse the sand in a controlled way. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

