Tibetan Buddhist monks use a chak-pur to make a World Peace sand mandala Wednesday at the Paul Sawyier Public Library. Chak-pur are the traditional tools used in Tibetan sandpainting to produce sand mandala, according to Wikipedia. They are conically shaped metal funnels and often have ridges down the sides. Normally about 12–18 inches in length, they taper to a fine point and are made with varying diameter holes at the end in order to disperse the sand in a controlled way. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Tibetan Buddhist monks are back in Frankfort visiting while on a tour of the U.S. Their last visit to Frankfort was in 2019.
On Tuesday, the monks conducted an opening ceremony for the World Peace sand mandala they will make over four days in the River Room at the Paul Sawyier Public Library. The closing ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. at the library on Friday. The monks will ritually dismantle it to show a Buddhist teaching on impermanence. The colorful sand will be swept artistically into the center of the board and then poured into an ornamental container.
The monks — with their horns, cymbals, bells and drum, and in their ceremonial yellow hats — will then lead the crowd on a short walk to the Singing Bridge where the sand, with its healing energies, will be poured into the Kentucky River.
The five monks, refugees living at Labrang Tashi Kyil Monastery in Dehra Dun, India, are on the tour of the U.S. to educate the public about their Buddhist culture and religion; to raise funds for their refugee monastery; and to celebrate art, peace, compassion and interfaith understanding. Donations from previous tours helped build a classroom for more than 120 young monks who reside at the monastery, as well as a library.
Remaining public events with the monks include:
A Tibetan food cooking class on Saturday from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension (Episcopal), 311 Washington St.; and then a traditional Tibetan dinner and interfaith gathering in the Episcopal church fellowship hall from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the dinner and interfaith program ($20, the same as in 2019) can be purchased downtown at Poor Richard’s Books, 233 W. Broadway St.; or at the Episcopal church door on Saturday, if any of the 100 tickets are still available.
A guided meditation and sacred chanting at the Light Clinic on Sunday at 10 a.m.; and at 2 p.m. a Buddhist Chod ceremony — to cut through the very core of human suffering, which is often composed of karmic and psychological entanglements. Handouts and explanations will be provided for all events.
A discussion regarding the “History of Tibet, Tashi Kyil Monastery, and the Dalai Lama,” followed by a Q&A at Ama on the Creek, Forks of the Elkhorn, 3894 Georgetown Road. There also will be sacred mantras and a Tashi Shopa (good luck dance). The program starts at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
To help with fundraising, the monks will have Tibetan items for sale at the various events, including prayer flags, prayer beads, singing bowls, clothes, book bags, jewelry and more.
