The popular Tibetan Buddhist monks — who visited Frankfort in 2013, 2015 and 2019 — are returning to Kentucky’s capital Tuesday and will be here through Aug. 22.
The five monks, refugees living at Labrang Tashi Kyil Monastery in Dehra Dun, India, will be creating an intricate World Peace sand painting (mandala) over four days in the River Room at Paul Sawyier Public Library, 319 Wapping St. The opening ceremony for the sand painting will be 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Their U.S. tour is to educate the public about their Buddhist culture and religion; to raise funds for their refugee monastery; and to celebrate art, peace, compassion and interfaith understanding. Donations from previous tours helped build a classroom for more than 120 young monks who reside at the monastery, as well as a library.
“We are working with community partners to provide spaces for the public to connect with the monks,” said Nancy Rose , one of Frankfort’s tour coordinators. “It’s our intention to be more inclusive than ever by actively reaching out to diverse groups in our community to make them aware of opportunities to meet the monks.
“As in the past, we are asking for support for this interfaith and intercultural project that is open to the public. The monks suggested donation of $2,000 for the sacred World Peace Mandala is the same as in 2019. We have always raised considerably more than the monks’ suggested donation because of the generosity and compassion of Frankfort and Franklin County residents. On behalf of the monks, thuk che je, thank you.”
The monks will be at the library working on the sacred sand painting from 10 a.m. until the library closes on Tuesday evening; and then throughout the day and early evening on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday’s schedule at the library is from 10 a.m. until mid-afternoon. The closing ceremony will begin around 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.
“Getting to be with the monks, their gifts, their culture and their kindness is such a true blessing,” stated Emaline Gray, a doctor of acupuncture and Chinese medicine at The Light Clinic that she co-founded in 2010 with her husband, Joseph Fiala. “Spending time with them leaves me feeling more peaceful, grounded, joyful and uplifted.
“The work they bring to the community is astounding — from the sand mandala to house blessings to teaching meditations and more. Their presence and skill unite and elevate everyone around them. I am absolutely thrilled and honored they are returning to our little town in Kentucky. It means so much to us, and I know they love this community.”
Joseph Fiala, also a doctor of acupuncture and Chinese medicine, said he’s elated the library is again the host for the monks’ incredible artwork.
“Our beautiful public library is such a cornerstone in our community for education and learning about all cultures,” he explained. “Our library touches the lives of students of all ages, and we encourage students and teachers from all of our public and private schools, Kentucky State University, and homeschools to come meet the monks and see their amazing artwork.”
Teaching on impermanence
Soon after completing the sand painting Friday afternoon, the monks will ritually dismantle it to show a Buddhist teaching on impermanence. The colorful sand will be swept artistically into the center of the board and then poured into an ornamental container.
The monks — with their horns, cymbals, bells and drum, and in their ceremonial yellow hats — will then lead the crowd on a short walk to the Singing Bridge where the sand, with its healing energies, will be poured into the Kentucky River.
Other cultural events
While in Frankfort, the monks also will host the following events:
A Tibetan food cooking class on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension (Episcopal), 311 Washington St.; and then a traditional Tibetan dinner and interfaith gathering in the Episcopal church fellowship hall from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the dinner and interfaith program ($20, the same as in 2019) can be purchased in the River Room at Paul Sawyier Public Library while the monks are there working on the mandala; downtown at Poor Richard’s Books, 233 W. Broadway St.; or at the Episcopal church door on Aug. 19, if any of the 100 tickets are still available.
A guided meditation and sacred chanting at the Light Clinic on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 10 a.m.; and at 2 p.m. a Buddhist Chod ceremony — to cut through the very core of human suffering, which is often composed of karmic and psychological entanglements. Handouts and explanations will be provided for all events.
A discussion regarding the “History of Tibet, Tashi Kyil Monastery, and the Dalai Lama,” followed by a Q&A at Ama on the Creek, Forks of the Elkhorn, 3894 Georgetown Road. There also will be sacred mantras and a Tashi Shopa (good luck dance). The program starts at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21.
For more information about additional events, visit tashikyil.org.
To help with fundraising, the monks will have Tibetan items for sale at the various events, including prayer flags, prayer beads, singing bowls, clothes, book bags, jewelry and more.
Donations by check to help sponsor the World Peace sacred sand mandala at the library should be made to the Tashi Kyil Tibetan Buddhist Institute, which is a nonprofit organization.
Osborne, one of the main organizers, added, “The joy of helping our monk friends four times over the last 10 years in our welcoming and generous community fills me with gratitude. The monks’ artwork reminds me of our human tapestry — colored and strengthened by our diversity. With compassion, love and art as our guides, no matter our situation, we can promote peace and diminish suffering.”
For questions about the monks’ Frankfort visit or to schedule an appointment, email nancyrose54@gmail.com.
