Tibetan Buddhist monks spread love in Frankfort

Tibetan Monks Tenzin Gyatso and Lobsang Manjushri work on the sand mandala at the Paul Sawyier Public Library on in 2019. (State Journal file photo)

The popular Tibetan Buddhist monks — who visited Frankfort in 2013, 2015 and 2019 — are returning to Kentucky’s capital Tuesday and will be here through Aug. 22.

The five monks, refugees living at Labrang Tashi Kyil Monastery in Dehra Dun, India, will be creating an intricate World Peace sand painting (mandala) over four days in the River Room at Paul Sawyier Public Library, 319 Wapping St. The opening ceremony for the sand painting will be 11 a.m. Tuesday.

