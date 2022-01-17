The drawing for winners in a rare bourbon raffle to benefit the Franklin County Humane Society is planned for 8 p.m. Jan. 27.

A live drawing for the 23 flights of rare bourbon will take place at Bourbon on Main and will be broadcast live on the Bourbon Raffle Facebook page.

Humane Society Logo.jpg

Tickets, which are $100 each, are still available and can be purchased until 7:59 p.m. on Jan. 27 at frankfortbourbonraffle.com. Only 3,000 tickets will be sold.

Once the event begins, winning tickets will be drawn for the flights in the order in which they appear on the raffle website. Winners will be notified by the humane society. The ticket numbers can be found on the full receipt that purchasers received via email from Rally Up after they bought the ticket(s).

The humane society is also seeking donations for the new animal shelter. They may be made online or by check to: FCHS, 1041 Kentucky Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601. Please be sure to indicate that your donation is for the new animal shelter.

For additional information, contact fchscapitalcampaign@gmail.com or take a look at The New Shelter, visit www.fchsanimals.org.

