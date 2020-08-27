After being delayed to add more property, a date for the city’s public hearing on the proposed Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Development District, which includes Parcels B and C, has been set.
The hearing will take place on Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast live on the City of Frankfort’s Facebook page and Frankfort Plant Board’s Cable 10. It was first scheduled to take place on Aug. 10.
Those who previously registered to make public comments will not have to re-register. Inquiries regarding the process and how to contribute should be directed to city employee Blair Hecker at bhecker@frankfort.ky.gov or 502-352-2180.
Included in the release announcing the date was a “TIF fact sheet” that city officials say answers some frequently asked questions, such as whether a TIF would mean higher tax rates.
“A TIF has no effect on resident tax rates,” the release read. “The TIF is an agreement that the local government will use the tax revenue generated by the development to contribute toward costs of the public infrastructure included in the development project.”
The release also emphasized that the public hearing is the second of seven different steps for the proposed project to see fruition. The main developer on the project is Hazard-based businessman Luther “Marty” Johnson, who is working with Lexington developer CRM Companies to put mixed-use commercial and residential development on the former Frankfort Convention Center land.
Under a TIF, the city would pledge a portion of increased tax revenues caused by the project to reimburse the developer for the cost of public infrastructure such as a parking garage, sidewalks and streets.
