Streetscape design plans and a video clip for the TIGER Grant project are available for public viewing.

The streetscape plans can be accessed via the City of Frankfort website at http://www.frankfort.ky.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2203/60-Streetscape-Plans.

Download PDF TIGER Grant Streetscape design plans

The 19-minute video clip can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/deySKhodFuc.

Chuck Knowles, TIGER Grant project manager, said the city is seeking public comment on the plans by the 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 14.

“At the end of the video presentation, you will see four ways listed by which you may share your comments/feedback,” he said. “These include the city’s Facebook page; the city’s public engagement site, franklyspeaking.com; and by emailing or calling me.”

Knowles can be reached at 502-682-5590 and 502-352-2072 and can be emailed at cknowles@frankfort.ky.gov.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription