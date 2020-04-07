Streetscape design plans and a video clip for the TIGER Grant project are available for public viewing.
The streetscape plans can be accessed via the City of Frankfort website at http://www.frankfort.ky.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2203/60-Streetscape-Plans.
The 19-minute video clip can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/deySKhodFuc.
Chuck Knowles, TIGER Grant project manager, said the city is seeking public comment on the plans by the 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 14.
“At the end of the video presentation, you will see four ways listed by which you may share your comments/feedback,” he said. “These include the city’s Facebook page; the city’s public engagement site, franklyspeaking.com; and by emailing or calling me.”
Knowles can be reached at 502-682-5590 and 502-352-2072 and can be emailed at cknowles@frankfort.ky.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.