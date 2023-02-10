Legislation banning the use of the TikTok app on all state-owned computers, cellphones, tablets and other devices that can be connected to the internet, won unanimous approval in the Senate on Friday.
The sponsor of Senate Bill 20, Sen. Robby Mills, R-Henderson, presented it on the Senate floor, and opened his remarks by saying, “We’re not going to talk about a gigantic balloon that floated across our country, but we are going to address another security concern connected to the Chinese government, TikTok.”
He told the Senate that while TikTok is owned by the Chinese company Byte Dance, “Most Chinese companies are connected, directed, or partially owned by the Chinese government. It’s been reported by multiple news sources that TikTok mines huge amounts of private data, which the Chinese government, a foreign adversary of the United States, would have access to.”
Mills noted that U.S. government agencies have expressed concerns over the app for security reasons, including the FBI and Federal Communications Commission; with the FCC asking Apple and Android app stores to stop distributing the app, due to its data mining ability.
“We need to protect the data that exists on state government devices,” Mills stated. “One very practical way of doing this is to remove a known data mining app from all of the state of Kentucky’s digital devices and computers, and this bill does that.”
Gov. Andy Beshear has acted by executive order to ban the use of TikTok on executive branch devices, the Legislative Research Commission has done likewise, and the judicial branch blocks access to all social media sites, not just TikTok, on their computers. Mills said executive orders last only as long as the person who issues them, so he would like to see it become state law.
The bill passed the Senate on a 31-0 vote, and now heads to the House for consideration.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.