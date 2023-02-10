Legislation banning the use of the TikTok app on all state-owned computers, cellphones, tablets and other devices that can be connected to the internet, won unanimous approval in the Senate on Friday.

The sponsor of Senate Bill 20, Sen. Robby Mills, R-Henderson, presented it on the Senate floor, and opened his remarks by saying, “We’re not going to talk about a gigantic balloon that floated across our country, but we are going to address another security concern connected to the Chinese government, TikTok.”

