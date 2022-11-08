Frankfort Independent Schools will welcome a familiar face to its board next year along with a newcomer.
Margaret Ann Tillman, who served on the board from 2014-2018, will begin her new term in January along with Donna Hecker.
Hecker was the top vote-getter with 998 votes (55%). Tillman totaled 804 votes (45%).
The two women were on the ballot for two positions open on the board after David Garnett and Tasha Box Jones decided not to run for reelection.
"I was asked to run again by my same supporters, so it has been really positive,” Tillman said about the response to her running again.
Hecker was involved in schools when her children attended Good Shepherd and Frankfort High. With grandchildren at Second Street, she’s become involved in schools again.
“When my kids were in high school at Frankfort High, we loved it,” Hecker said. “We weren’t living in the district at the time. We were living on the east side, and it wasn’t until our kids were having families of their own we moved back downtown.
“It’s a wonderful district, a very desirable district. The schools are super close knit, and they have a lot of school spirit.”
Tillman, having spent a term as a board member, understands the challenges and advantages of the district.
“The main challenge for us as a small district is money,” she said. “A lot of the state buildings are located in our district, which you think would be a plus, but they are exempt from taxation.
“On the other hand a key part of our uniqueness lies in our size. We have historically had close connections with our students/families and I hope to keep a strong focus on that."
