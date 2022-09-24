The completion of the Second Street TIGER Grant project was celebrated Saturday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony and block party in front of City Hall. 

Many residents, politicians and local business owners attended the event, which included live music, food trucks, arts activities for children and more. The Second Street and Bridge Street business owners participated in the ribbon cutting ceremony. 

092422_SecondStreetParty_hb_web-2.jpg

Adrian Rodriguez, 3, plays in a bubbles machine during the Second Street TIGER Grant project block party Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
092422_SecondStreetParty_hb_web-7.jpg

Mayor Layne Wilkerson speaks during the Second Street TIGER Grant project block party Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
092422_SecondStreetParty_hb_web-8.jpg

Chuck Knowles, Second Street TIGER Grant project manager, smiles as Mayor Layne Wilkerson recognizes him during the block party Saturday in celebration of the completion of the project. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Second Street TIGER Grant project block party — Sept. 24, 2022

