The completion of the Second Street TIGER Grant project was celebrated Saturday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony and block party in front of City Hall.
Many residents, politicians and local business owners attended the event, which included live music, food trucks, arts activities for children and more. The Second Street and Bridge Street business owners participated in the ribbon cutting ceremony.
"I want to thank the businesses that dealt with all of the construction," Mayor Layne Wilkerson said to the business owners prior to the ribbon cutting.
Participating businesses Saturday included Jessie's Art Gallery and Custom Framing; My Old Kentucky OM Yoga Center; Rick's White Light Diner; Whitehead Hancock Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning; Rebecca Ruth Candy Tours and Museum; Investors Heritage; Rogers Funeral Home; I Am Barbershop; One Stop Automotive; and more.
"This is a nice corridor to walk, bike and have a business on," Chuck Knowles, project manager, said.
The Second Street block party celebrated the culmination of the $12 million TIGER grant construction project on Second Street. The city was awarded $7.99 million in federal TIGER Grant money to improve the Second Street corridor in 2018 and several agencies matched the remaining amount to complete the entire project.
The goals of the Second Street corridor improvement project were to manage traffic on the Second Street corridor by implementing traffic calming measures; to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety; to expand access to bus transit facilities; to strengthen connections with the state capitol building and downtown to attract tourists and visitors; to enhance streetscapes to encourage brownfields cleanup and mixed-use development; to separate the combined sanitary and stormwater system; and to reduce stormwater runoff entering the drainage system to minimize impacts on the Kentucky River. Total construction lasted approximately 18 months and the entire project will be completed by December.
"It’s always good to compete a project this size and of this complexity," Knowles said. "Everything turned out how we wanted it to."
Knowles said there are still a few minor wrapping up with the project. One of those details is a sculpture that the artist is still working to complete that will be placed on a platform at the Second and Bridge street intersection.
"The National Endowment for the Arts Grant, along with Frankfort Arts, advertised for an artist to create a sculpture. The artist is currently building that sculpture and it should be in by Christmas," Knowles said.
With the completion of the Second Street project, Knowles will now be focusing on building the transit center/parking garage on Parcels B and C and a Holmes Street corridor project.
"Strand Associates (a Lexington-based engineering and design firm that has worked with the city on both the Second Street project and Thorobred Trail) has been selected for the Holmes Street project," he said.
