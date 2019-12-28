With $2 million surplus in the City of Frankfort’s reserves, City Commissioner Scott Tippett says it’s time for the city to update Dolly Graham Park — immediately.
The park, located on the east side of South Frankfort, is in desperate need of updates to the playground equipment, pavilions, parking lots, bathrooms and basketball courts. And on top of the repairs and updates, Tippett is pushing for the installation of a splash pad.
In July, Jazlyn Kimberland, director of the Dolly Graham South Frankfort Park summer program, told The State Journal that the park’s two main issues are the water fountains and the bathrooms.
“I don’t know if it’s because it’s old, but it stays backed up,” Kimberland said. “It’s stressful. Being a director, I can’t just leave and take kids to the bathroom (at The Kings Center). And the days when it’s hot, we don’t want to keep walking the kids back and forth in the heat. But even if it’s one kid that really has to go, we have to take them.”
Since Tippett became commissioner in 2016, he has advocated for the city to renovate the park, and now with $1.9 million surplus in reserves, he thinks the city should be able to expedite the project, which he would like to see start immediately. In an email to Mayor Bill May and other commissioners this week, Tippett said "it is time" to get the project done.
“There should be no question that it should be one of our top priorities,” he told The State Journal.
Greg Miklavcic, a partner at Charles T. Mitchell Co., presented the findings from the city’s 2019 audit report recently to the city commission.
The lengthy report showed the city had a general funds increase of $783,000. There is $17.9 million in the reserves, or unassigned funds, which is a nearly $3 million increase from last year.
Miklavcic described the reserves amount as “large” and said it would be good idea to spend some of the money.
“If you keep making money, your reserves are going to go up, and in my opinion, that’s not a good thing,” he added.
The city could also receive a Department of Local Government grant, which would help fund the project.
“That grant would be icing on the cake,” Tippett said. “With the additional grant money we should be able to make it a complete overhaul — infrastructure, sewer infrastructure, drinking water would all be brought up to first-rate status.”
When the city received a federal TIGER grant to update the Second Street corridor, Tippett was disappointed because it didn’t include the community east of the Capital Avenue Bridge.
“The TIGER grant is neglecting that community again,” he said. “I thought that was criminal.”
The first step to getting the project started, Tippett said, is for Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Director Shawn Pickens to present plans to the city manager. The plans would then be reviewed and passed on to the city commission.
Plans previously presented to the commission include a splash pad, new or renovated bathrooms/shelter, resurfaced basketball courts and new hoops, a new tot play area, renovated family picnic areas, new bike racks and a new potential restricted river access for youth/adult aquatic programs, such as canoeing, kayaking, paddleboats, standup paddleboarding, ect.
Tippett said he’s pretty sure his fellow commissioners support his push for the work to be done at the park and believes the board will pass the plans.
Kristi Dunmire, who was at the park Saturday with her four children, said she’d like to see the park receive upgrades.
“The equipment seems old,” Dunmire said. “It’s a quiet location. If they updated it, it might get used more.”
Her son Aiden Dunmire, 11, was excited for the idea of a splash pad being installed at the park.
“It’s time for this board to step up,” Tippett said. “The children and community deserve it.”