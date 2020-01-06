At least one Frankfort city commissioner does not plan to run for reelection to his seat in this year’s city commission race.
Commissioner Scott Tippett notified The State Journal of his decision Monday. Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge said she's running again. Commissioner John Sower said his chances of running are "slim and none," and Commissioner Eric Whisman said he's undecided.
The qualifying deadline for candidates is Friday.
In a guest column in Tuesday’s edition, Tippett thanks Frankfort for the opportunity to serve for the last four years.
“As I reflect upon the community, I truly believe that Frankfort is on the cusp of a major transformation,” Tippett wrote.
Tippett expressed concerns about the future of the Frankfort Plant Board and the rise of political action committees in city politics.
While he does not name a specific PAC, Integrity for Frankfort played a major role in the 2018 city commission race, supporting Waldridge and Whisman. The group's main goal was to make sure an entirely new city commission was elected. It was nearly successful.
In 2018, Tippett was the only incumbent reelected to the city commission.
“Finally, I am concerned about the rise of political action committees, as well as wealthy individuals, and their ability to concentrate large sums of money into our local, nonpartisan elections, just as they do nationally,” Tippett wrote. “This is extremely troublesome. These donors may be well-intentioned; or they could be trying to force an extreme ideological agenda (right or left).”
Waldridge plans to seek a second two-year term.
“Two years to me is not long enough to get things done,” she told The State Journal on Friday. “Now that I’ve gotten my feet wet … it's time to get to work now.”
Waldridge said now that she’s had the opportunity to understand how the city’s budget works, she has plans for what she wants to spend part of the city’s nearly $18 million in reserves on.
One of Waldridge’s top priorities for the next year includes transitioning the city’s athletic fields from grass to turf.
She’s also in support of the city contributing to a new animal shelter and seeking more opportunities for small businesses in Frankfort to succeed.
Other projects Waldridge is passionate about include more opportunities for youth involvement and an increase in public, family-friendly events.
She’s also looking forward to cultivating a relationship with newly elected Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman.
Waldridge would like to see city commission stop procrastinating on projects, like it did in approving the ordinance to start the entertainment district process.
She hopes the commissioners who are running for reelection this year won’t let the race cloud their ability to serve Frankfort well.
“Frankfort elected you for two years,” Waldridge said.
As of Monday afternoon, Waldridge had not filed qualifying papers for the election. She told The State Journal on Friday that she planned to do so by Tuesday.
Absent from the list of people who have filed for city commission so far are incumbents Sower and Whisman.
When asked if he plans to run for reelection, Sower told The State Journal his chances are: “Slim and none.”
When asked if that meant he is not running, he repeated his original answer.
Whisman told The State Journal on Monday he was unsure of his plans.
"I'm going to wait and see," Whisman said. "... I'm still reviewing a lot of things."