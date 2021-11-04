Together Frankfort screening

Around 50 people attended a Together Frankfort screening of the movie "Dark Money." (Austin Horn | The State Journal)

Around 50 people attended a Together Frankfort screening of a movie at the Kentucky History Center on the role that largely untraceable money plays in politics on Wednesday night, followed by a discussion from Frankfort resident and former Kentucky Poet Laureate Richard Taylor. The event was socially distanced.

The film, titled “Dark Money,” centers on the story of money in Montana politics. It is a complex story that highlights Montana’s tradition of not allowing vast amounts of money to influence its politics; it chronicles a journalist and stakeholders’ efforts to keep the state that way in spite of the Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission ruling that declared money to be an expression of free speech.

