Together Frankfort is hosting a community forum on constitutional amendments Tuesday at 6 p.m. at The Foundry, 317 W. Broadway. The public is invited.

John Schaaf, former general counsel with Kentucky's Legislative Research Commission, will discuss proposed Constitutional Amendment 1, known as the Changes to Legislative Session End Dates and Special Sessions Measure. Attorney Dee Pregliasco, vice chair of the League of Women Voters of Kentucky, will discuss the proposed Constitutional Amendment 2 to end access to abortion statewide.

