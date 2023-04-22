Anna Campomanes, Liberty Hall community engagement director, makes fairy wands with children using plants from the garden at Liberty Hall during Together Frankfort's Earth Day Celebration at Ward Oates Amphitheater Saturday. "We're making wands and then using them to make a wish for Mother Earth," she said. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Henry Rogers, 5, receives help from Amy Young, with the Second Street School Garden Club, putting papier-mâché on a gourd during Together Frankfort's Earth Day Celebration at Ward Oates Amphitheater Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
David Hamilton, executive director of the Kentucky River Authority and Jennie Wolfe, executive assistant of Kentucky River Authority, speak with Patricia B. Roberts during Together Frankfort's Earth Day Celebration at Ward Oates Amphitheater Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Tricia Schroelucke feeds her bearded dragon, Clover, a dandelion during Together Frankfort's Earth Day Celebration at Ward Oates Amphitheater Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Wes Morris with Kentucky River Shed Watch talks with Kiauna Coleman during Together Frankfort's Earth Day Celebration at Ward Oates Amphitheater Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Charlie Pearl and Raymonde "Ms. Mondy" Jacques enjoy Together Frankfort's Earth Day Celebration at Ward Oates Amphitheater Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Together Frankfort hosted an Earth Day Celebration at Ward Oates Amphitheater Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
With temperatures in the mid-50s and 60s and partly sunny skies, Saturday was the perfect day to celebrate the Earth at Ward Oates Amphitheater at River View Park with an event organized by Together Frankfort.
Together Frankfort honored participating "businesses, organizations and schools with certificates of appreciation for their efforts to help make Frankfort a cleaner, safer and healthier community" during the Earth Day celebration, according to a press release.
Together Frankfort member and local artist, Karen Carey, who designed the certificate participants received, said she hoped that people who visited the more than 20 organizations that participated in the event walked away with "more of an understanding of issues about climate and what they can do about it and what is being done, and learn about groups they could join."
"I think it’s a good community building event," Carey said. "People can partner together for different projects."
Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Franklin County Judge-Executive Michael Mueller signed an Earth Day Proclamation during the event. There was also music provided by Nate Orshan and Andy McDonald talked about solar energy. Local storyteller, Hannah Helm, shared a story about songbirds; Charles Pearl, of Frankfort Interfaith Council, discussed living simply; and Kristin Nelson shared information about Wild Birds Unlimited. Middle school students from Second Street School also created a picture frame that was available for selfies and picture taking.
"We especially wanted children to have fun," Carey said about the Earth Day celebration. "A lot of people have in their minds that young people are our last hope."
