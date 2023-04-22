With temperatures in the mid-50s and 60s and partly sunny skies, Saturday was the perfect day to celebrate the Earth at Ward Oates Amphitheater at River View Park with an event organized by Together Frankfort.

Together Frankfort honored participating "businesses, organizations and schools with certificates of appreciation for their efforts to help make Frankfort a cleaner, safer and healthier community" during the Earth Day celebration, according to a press release.

042223_EarthDay_hb_web-2.jpg

Henry Rogers, 5, receives help from Amy Young, with the Second Street School Garden Club, putting papier-mâché on a gourd during Together Frankfort's Earth Day Celebration at Ward Oates Amphitheater Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

