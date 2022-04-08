Together Frankfort invites the community to participate in Earth Day 2022, at the Ward Oates Amphitheatre, at Kentucky River View Park, Friday, April 22, from 5:30-8 p.m.
Together with co-sponsors — Frankfort’s Parks & Recreation Department and Franklin County Cooperative Extension — Bill Klier, Chair of Together Frankfort’s Earth Day Committee, invites everyone to join as a co-sponsor, vendor or participant.
Klier emphasized that the theme of "Invest in our planet" acknowledges that we all must work together for our future. All citizens, everywhere. Use the hashtags #InvestInOurPlanet and #2022EarthDayFrankfort to help promote the event.
Earth Day activities around the world are coordinated by EarthDay.org, which established the theme of “Invest in Our Planet,” Together Frankfort adopted the theme as well.
If your business, club, organization, church, school group, would like to have a table to distribute information, sign up: www.togetherfrankfort.org/2022-earth-day-vendor-tabling.html. Local organizations, businesses, churches, and school groups are also invited to co-sponsor and can sign up here: www.togetherfrankfort.org/2022-earth-day-co-sponsor.html The page provides the various methods through which one can co-sponsor the event.
Confirmed speakers for the event include:
- Dr. Paul Vincelli, Extension Professor and Provost’s Distinguished Service Professor in the UK Department of Plant Pathology, who has provided outreach on climate change and agriculture in Kentucky and beyond, including at national and international scientific conferences
- Phillip Shepherd, Chief Circuit Judge, Franklin Circuit, began serving in November 2006, re-elected in 2014. In 1991 Gov. Brereton Jones appointed Shepherd to lead Kentucky's state environmental agency. From 1991–95, Shepherd led Kentucky in obtaining funding, and implementing the Kentucky Heritage Land Conservation Fund (HLCF), among other initiatives in preserving natural areas and protecting the environment.
- Jody Thompson, Interim Research and Extension Associate in Forestry, Kentucky State University, forest ecology
Other speakers to be announced.
- Awards and recognition for local businesses and others — Karen Carey and Margaret Townsley, Together Frankfort Coordinators
- Tabling by community organizations, businesses, schools and others
- Activities, including walking Kentucky River View Park's hiking trail, taking in the amazing sculptures, art, exhibits and artifacts
- Following our celebration, participants are encouraged to enjoy dinner in Downtown Frankfort’s restaurants.
Those interested in co-sponsoring or tabling, with any questions, contact Judy Goddard, judygoddard360@yahoo.com or call 502-382-7966. For info about Together Frankfort, go to togetherfrankfort.org.
