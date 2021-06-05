Together Frankfort is calling on Sen. Mitch McConnell, Sen. Rand Paul and Rep. Andy Barr to support HR 7232, which would make Juneteenth National Independence Day a national holiday, and has announced local events to mark the day.

Juneteenth flag

The local organization, which was formed in January 2017 to get capital city residents more engaged in civic life, has also enacted a resolution endorsing the legislation and is urging other elected officials, groups and individuals to do the same.

Celebrated on June 19, Juneteenth marks an 1865 event in which Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the end of the Civil War and slavery in the states.

Along with Focus on Race Relations Frankfort, For The People Coalition, Josephine Sculpture Park and other organizations, Together Frankfort also encourages citizens to participate in upcoming Juneteenth activities in Frankfort.

On June 19, a virtual event, What is Juneteenth?, is planned for 2 p.m. on the Josephine Sculpture Park Facebook page and Cable 10. Keith McGill, a teaching artist, will lead students in a reading and dialogue about history and the meaning of the holiday. The program will be rebroadcast at 3 and 4 p.m. June 19 on Cable 10.

A roundtable discussion, poetry and music will be held at the Grand Theatre at 7 p.m. June 19. Seats are limited. To make reservations, call 502-352-7469. The event will also be livestreamed on the theater’s Facebook page.

For more information about Together Frankfort, contact Chair Barbara Hadley Smith at togetherfrankfort21@gmail.com or at 502-545-0750.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription