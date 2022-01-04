Together Frankfort will host its annual meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Together Frankfort was established on Jan. 6, 2017, and has celebrated that date with an anniversary gathering each year. Prior to COVID-19, the group gathered in person, ate birthday cake and made plans. Since COVID, the group has gathered via Zoom.
Together Frankfort
This year, discussion will center around what went well in 2021 and how to build on successes. Together Frankfort will also make plans for 2022-2023. 
 
Register in advance for this webinar at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_biYydju2T2-s2Uk9xZZ97g
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

The group started when several Frankfort neighbors and friends came together to discuss national issues affecting their lives, particularly the lives of women. A new administration was planning to roll back the Affordable Care Act, which had greatly improved access to health care in Kentucky.
 
Together Frankfort has worked together for the past five years on a variety of issues, including dark money, First Amendment rights, environmental concerns and climate change, conducting voter registration campaigns, candidate forums, election reform, redistricting, criminal justice reform, and many, many more. The group's focus has been on education about civic issues so that citizens can engage in our democratic republic. 
 
For more information, go to www.togetherfrankfort.org/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription