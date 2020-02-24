Together Frankfort will host a candidate forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at the Kentucky State University Cooperative Extension building.
KSU journalism professor and Kentucky Gazette Editor Laura Cullen Glasscock will serve as moderator. All candidates running for Kentucky House Districts 56 and 57 and Kentucky Senate District 7 seats have been invited.
Citizens can learn more about candidates’ positions and platforms at togetherfrankfort.org. The website provides contact information and links to each candidate’s website, email address, Facebook page and other contact information as available.
The forum is free and open to all. Light refreshments will be available following the forum, with a chance to chat with candidates and other participants.
For more information on Together Frankfort events, email togetherfrankfort2017@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.