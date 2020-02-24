Together Frankfort will host a candidate forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at the Kentucky State University Cooperative Extension building.

KSU journalism professor and Kentucky Gazette Editor Laura Cullen Glasscock will serve as moderator. All candidates running for Kentucky House Districts 56 and 57 and Kentucky Senate District 7 seats have been invited.

Citizens can learn more about candidates’ positions and platforms at togetherfrankfort.org. The website provides contact information and links to each candidate’s website, email address, Facebook page and other contact information as available. 

The forum is free and open to all. Light refreshments will be available following the forum, with a chance to chat with candidates and other participants. 

For more information on Together Frankfort events, email togetherfrankfort2017@gmail.com.

